Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seiko Epson had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Seiko Epson updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.50-0.50 EPS.

OTCMKTS SEKEY opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Seiko Epson has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -849.15 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.43.

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEKEY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.