Safir Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $209,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. PepsiCo makes up 0.2% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $616,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in PepsiCo by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 505,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,938,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 39.7% in the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $136.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $188.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

