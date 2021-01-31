Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $767,000 Investment in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DQ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Daqo New Energy from $40.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $88.06 on Friday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $109.77. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.44.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

