81,900 Shares in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INFN. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 4.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 7.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 3.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 142,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infinera alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.89. Infinera Co. has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $340.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Infinera’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Infinera news, Director Hooshmand Kambiz sold 42,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $316,795.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,868.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Wegleitner sold 10,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,943 shares of company stock worth $3,735,281 in the last three months. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.