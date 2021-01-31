Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Increased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 33,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $876,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,944,000 after acquiring an additional 98,025 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $137.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.95. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

