Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Invests $344,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,360,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,121,000 after buying an additional 56,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 337,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,044,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $136.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.87. The company has a market cap of $188.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.89.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

