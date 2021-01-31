Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 880 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo stock opened at $136.57 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $188.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.89.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

