Davis R M Inc. Purchases 2,270 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,525 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 62.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,321,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $257,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,510 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 74.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,664,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $158,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,848 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,512,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $387,442,000 after acquiring an additional 979,394 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,084,232,000 after purchasing an additional 937,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,251,093 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $251,877,000 after purchasing an additional 808,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $54.75 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $226.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

