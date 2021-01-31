Telemus Capital LLC Sells 2,993 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,176,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,230 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,927,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,036,000 after acquiring an additional 403,152 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,062,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,952,000 after acquiring an additional 842,996 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,737,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,780,000 after acquiring an additional 32,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 42.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,320,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,219,000 after purchasing an additional 395,757 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.55. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $52.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

