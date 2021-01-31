Telemus Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,383 BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,383 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in BOK Financial by 50.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 117,833 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in BOK Financial by 15.0% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 250,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 32,681 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in BOK Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BOK Financial by 86.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 119,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 55,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BOK Financial by 99.1% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 109,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 54,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $73.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.57 and a 1-year high of $82.81.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

