Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.11. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $54,798.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,958. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.78.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.