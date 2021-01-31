ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $610.00 at Mizuho

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NOW. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global raised shares of ServiceNow to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $670.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $565.48.

NYSE NOW opened at $543.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $537.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $493.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $238.93 and a fifty-two week high of $566.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total transaction of $20,312,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,772.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total value of $812,942.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,947,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,883,815. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $1,455,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in ServiceNow by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in ServiceNow by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in ServiceNow by 79.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 94.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

