Congress Asset Management Co. MA Makes New $223,000 Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $66.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.53, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

