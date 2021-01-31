Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 12,712 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $19,754,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 29,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 449.0% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 16,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

MS opened at $67.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $121.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $77.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.06.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

