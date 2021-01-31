Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 9,244 V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,390,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,309,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 157.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,118 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,540,000 after purchasing an additional 585,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC opened at $76.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of -591.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.81. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.94.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

