OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) Trading 0.5% Higher

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.59. Approximately 22,306 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 26,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

