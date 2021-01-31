UMA Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $38.18 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. UMA has a market cap of $623.00 million and approximately $38.18 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UMA has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One UMA token can now be purchased for approximately $11.18 or 0.00032949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00048744 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00132439 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00265244 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00066651 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00042111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00066229 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA’s total supply is 101,362,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,738,359 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org

UMA Token Trading

UMA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

