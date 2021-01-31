Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 359 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,783 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 17,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $222,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 33.0% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,754 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,141 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,568,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UNH opened at $333.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $316.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $347.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.