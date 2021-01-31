Minot Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 546 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $525.38 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $579.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $537.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.66. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total transaction of $489,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Yuval Shaked sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.10, for a total value of $432,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,364 shares of company stock valued at $20,375,194 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

