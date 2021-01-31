Minot Wealth Management LLC Invests $236,000 in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 39.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $665,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,559 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1,432.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,110,000 after purchasing an additional 546,766 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter valued at about $11,451,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in NovoCure during the third quarter worth about $7,330,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in NovoCure by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,205,000 after acquiring an additional 64,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at $21,296,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $389,267.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,628.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,938 shares of company stock valued at $44,561,866. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.78.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $160.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 847.20 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $182.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

