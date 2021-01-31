Brokerages Anticipate Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.01). Cryoport posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 240%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The company had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Cryoport’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CYRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.71.

CYRX opened at $68.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $84.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -117.59 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,111,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $461,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 14.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,727 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $61,520,000 after buying an additional 113,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 50.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,428 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 29,765 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the second quarter worth $343,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 6.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,574 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

