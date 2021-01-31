Minot Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter worth about $28,927,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth about $42,326,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 31.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,279,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,011,000 after acquiring an additional 305,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 36.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,361,000 after acquiring an additional 91,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 23.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 407,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,131,000 after acquiring an additional 76,592 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo stock opened at $160.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $165.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.11. The firm has a market cap of $93.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

