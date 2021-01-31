Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $35.90 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $199.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

