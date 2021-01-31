Morgan Stanley Boosts TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $127.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $127.00 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TEL. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded TE Connectivity from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.62.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $120.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.19. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $131.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $9,815,624.00. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,643,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,988 shares of company stock valued at $22,411,150 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 65,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

