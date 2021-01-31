Country Club Trust Company n.a. Decreases Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD opened at $266.76 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.37 and a 200-day moving average of $285.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.20.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

