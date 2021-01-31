Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 12,263.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,716 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 51,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.99. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $348.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

In related news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $242,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,611 shares of company stock worth $1,859,033. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

WTRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

