Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RL. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 38,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.05.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,232,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 87,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $9,391,262.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,866,607.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 128,419 shares of company stock worth $13,961,607 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RL opened at $101.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.45. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $128.29.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.