Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,356 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,382 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFR. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 96.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $92.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $98.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.57.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.10.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

