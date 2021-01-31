Northland Securities Downgrades Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to Market Perform

Northland Securities cut shares of Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $22.50 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Zynex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Zynex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.50.
NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average is $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $627.77 million, a P/E ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 0.60. Zynex has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $29.73.
Zynex Company Profile
Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.
