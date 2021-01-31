Northland Securities Downgrades Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to Market Perform

Northland Securities cut shares of Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $22.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Zynex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Zynex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Get Zynex alerts:

NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average is $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $627.77 million, a P/E ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 0.60. Zynex has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $29.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYXI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Zynex in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Zynex by 383.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zynex in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Cim LLC lifted its stake in Zynex by 55.6% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynex in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.