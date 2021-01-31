Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $706,000 Stock Position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000.

Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

