Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 6,089.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSJ. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 588.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 307.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF stock opened at $158.81 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 1 year low of $70.36 and a 1 year high of $169.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.55.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

