Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 38,145 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) by 206.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,145 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 81,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

Shares of VGM opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.77. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $13.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.