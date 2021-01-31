Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 25,876 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 121.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,876 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nikola were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nikola in the third quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nikola by 501.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Nikola by 297.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 77,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 57,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Nikola by 860.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Nikola alerts:

Shares of Nikola stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. Nikola Co. has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $93.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.77.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. On average, research analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NKLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Nikola in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nikola from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on Nikola in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Nikola in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.