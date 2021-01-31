Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Position Boosted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 8,866.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,532 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 47.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,347,782 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $148,984,000 after purchasing an additional 433,879 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,095,560 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $121,103,000 after buying an additional 286,400 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,322,570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $138,857,000 after buying an additional 268,580 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 264.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 347,185 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $38,378,000 after acquiring an additional 251,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 111.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 423,933 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $46,861,000 after acquiring an additional 223,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM opened at $111.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.35 and a 200-day moving average of $107.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $124.91.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

