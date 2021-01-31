Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Travelzoo worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 408,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 41,290 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 35,774 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TZOO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barrington Research raised Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $124.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09.

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

