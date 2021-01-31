Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Stock Holdings Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lateef Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

In other news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 8,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $96,620.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,471.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,145 shares of company stock valued at $248,070. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BGFV opened at $13.02 on Friday. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $285.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.08.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

