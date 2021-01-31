Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,878 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,033 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 47.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,293 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 129.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 111,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 90.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 291,735 shares in the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on BBAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Santander downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of BBAR opened at $2.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.40 million, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $268.73 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 15.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

