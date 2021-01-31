Morgan Stanley Has $73,000 Holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSV. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Carriage Services by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,057,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 88,007 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 90,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 38,689 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 83,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 29,867 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 13,204 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSV opened at $33.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.17 million, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $36.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In other news, CEO Melvin C. Payne acquired 29,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $870,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,107,658.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $35,439.04. Insiders sold a total of 3,333 shares of company stock worth $98,102 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

