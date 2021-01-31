Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 95.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 155,483 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Molecular Templates were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 129.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 55.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,514,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,890,000 after buying an additional 539,289 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 125.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Molecular Templates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MTEM opened at $11.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.08.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $814,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,304,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,612,256.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,077,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,060,331 shares in the company, valued at $52,240,053.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 280,000 shares of company stock worth $2,616,000 over the last three months. 38.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

