Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NVE were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVEC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in NVE by 685.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVE by 472.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of NVE by 538.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NVE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of NVE by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEC opened at $63.89 on Friday. NVE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $76.40. The stock has a market cap of $308.78 million, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day moving average of $54.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

