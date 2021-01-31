Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in National HealthCare by 13.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 270.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in National HealthCare in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other National HealthCare news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $141,966.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,634.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NHC opened at $64.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.63. National HealthCare Co. has a 1 year low of $55.88 and a 1 year high of $86.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $983.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.19.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $250.63 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.82%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

