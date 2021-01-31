Morgan Stanley Sells 11,846 Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 586,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 239,196 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 324,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 40,103 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 52.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 17,046 shares during the period. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN DHY opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.0165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

