Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of Professional worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Professional by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Professional by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,489 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Professional by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Professional by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Professional alerts:

Professional stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. Professional Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $20.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.00.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $18.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.27 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Professional Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PFHD. Zacks Investment Research raised Professional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on Professional in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Professional Profile

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.