XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.92% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ XTLB opened at $3.11 on Friday. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.83.

About XTL Biopharmaceuticals

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and Sjogren's syndrome.

