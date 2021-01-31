Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of FRBK stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.81 million, a PE ratio of -93.33 and a beta of 1.32. Republic First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.51.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Republic First Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRBK. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,069,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 43,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 160,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 85,648 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

