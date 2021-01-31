Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dada Nexus Limited provides platform for local on-demand retail and delivery principally in China. The Company’s platform consist JD-Daojia and Dada Now. JD-Daojia provides local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners. Dada Now, offer local on-demand delivery platform to merchants and individual senders across industries and product categories. Dada Nexus Limited is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

DADA has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Dada Nexus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dada Nexus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Dada Nexus stock opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.77. Dada Nexus has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $61.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average is $33.50.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $188.11 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DADA. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth $6,735,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 17.9% in the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 396,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 240.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,345,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,988,000 after buying an additional 1,656,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 518,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,717,000 after acquiring an additional 18,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

