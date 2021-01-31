Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $7.25 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.50.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sirius XM from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.08.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

In related news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $11,307,254.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,651,133.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 23.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,250,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,807 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,556,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,500,000 after purchasing an additional 196,191 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,720,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,012 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Sirius XM by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,457,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,253,000 after buying an additional 2,227,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM by 32,588.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,808,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,771,000 after buying an additional 4,793,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

