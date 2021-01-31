CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust. It primarily makes equity and debt investments in substantially stabilized real estate and real estate-related assets, principally office properties. The Company also operates a real estate lending platform, which includes originating and servicing U.S. Small Business Administration-guaranteed loans as well as conventional loans. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation, formerly known as PMC Commercial Trust, is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

CIM Commercial Trust stock opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. CIM Commercial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market cap of $207.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.21. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. On average, analysts predict that CIM Commercial Trust will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shaul Kuba bought 96,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 23.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 142,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 41,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIM Commercial Trust (CMCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.