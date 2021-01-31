International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $120.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “International Flavors has witnessed a slowdown in demand in Fine Fragrance and Food Service categories due to the pandemic-induced travel and shelter-in-place restrictions, and the closure of retail outlets. The company expects to incur additional manufacturing costs to meet surging demand, and higher raw material costs related to coronavirus pandemic. However, robust demand for packaged food, beverage and hygiene and disinfection will aid the company’s results. Estimates for International Flavors’ to-be-reported quarter have undergone positive revisions lately. The company will also benefit from new business wins and acquisitions. The global market for Taste and Scent continues to grow fueled by increasing in demand for a variety of consumer products containing flavors and fragrances, which bodes well for the company.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.80.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $112.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.25 and its 200-day moving average is $117.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $92.14 and a twelve month high of $143.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $180,041,000 after purchasing an additional 35,817 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 892,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,232,000 after buying an additional 158,902 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 562,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,840,000 after acquiring an additional 97,405 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,117,000 after acquiring an additional 94,341 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,339.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 429,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,785,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

