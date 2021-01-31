Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $139.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $139.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $101.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.37 and a 200-day moving average of $106.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $116.16.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,242,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,358,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at $2,863,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 18.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.